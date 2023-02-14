Home

Former India Cricketer Hails Ravindra Jadeja Ahead Of 2nd Test Against Australia Says, “He Is The Best All-Rounder In All Formats”

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta showered praise on star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for his scintillating performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener after coming off a six-month injury layoff.

Jadeja was brilliant with both bat and ball, bagging five wickets and scoring a gritty half-century in Nagpur which clearly showed his mental discipline.

He made his return to competitive cricket with a brilliant seven-wicket haul against Tamil Nadu in a Ranji game. The 34-year-old all-rounder suffered a knee injury during India’s Asia Cup campaign last year and has been out of action since September 2022. He subsequently missed India’s T20 World Cup campaign in Australia.

“Absolutely, and that too after a break of six months. He had some first-class cricket but this is Australia, they are international cricketers. And after six months to showcase such temperament and discipline in both his batting and bowling, he played more than 150 balls, and the thing about Ravindra Jadeja is that he has so many different shots, he plays a safe inning and keeps a normal strike rate,” Dasgupta said on Star Sports show ‘Follow the Blues’.

“This is the mental discipline that we see in his bowling as well. That’s the reason he is considered one of the best and in my opinion he’s the best all-rounder in maybe all forms,” he added.

The first Test in Nagpur had ended within three days as the Australian batters failed to find a way to handle the spin duo Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, the duo together claiming 15 of the 20 wickets.

The former cricketer also spoke about Australia’s chances of making a comeback after their humiliating loss in the first Test, and said that Pat Cummins’ side has the potential to bounce back with few changes in their line-up.

“They can bounce back, if you look at it only from a talent perspective, then they certainly have the potential to make a comeback. With a few changes, a lot of good players who weren’t available for this match will be available,” he said.

“But the big question is do they have the mentality to do it? Can they do it mentally? When India lost in Adelaide last year, we mentally came back, from that 36 all-out situation. Can Australia mentally come back? That is the big question.”











