Former India Cricketer Saba Karim Reveals How Sourav Ganguly Was Made Aware Of MS Dhoni’s Prowess

We have all seen in the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story movie how the selectors were stuck between a number of keepers before the 2004 Bangladesh Tour and eventually Ganguly who was on call with the BCCI selectors, went for Dhoni’s name.

New Delhi: Former India international cricketer Saba Karim reveals how Sourav Ganguly during his India captaincy days was made aware of MS Dhoni’s greatness.

But long before this incident took place, it was Saba Karim who gave a little insight on the great wicket-keeper batter to the then India captain.

“From there it was a turning point in his career and after that, his name was in the reckoning. I even remember I was in Calcutta at that time, and Sourav (Ganguly) was the captain. I went to meet him and I told him there is this keeper who should come into the Indian team because he was batting so well and was such a safe keeper. Unfortunately, Sourav hadn’t seen MS play just before we toured Pakistan, and he wasn’t selected for that tour. But he was after that”, Saba Karim said on Jio Cinema.

So in the 2003-04 India’s tour of Pakistan, Dhoni wasn’t selected but his much-waited debut came against Bangladesh in 2004. He started on a slow note but it was in an ODI against Pakistan in Vishakapatnam, where he smashed a 123-ball 148 while batting at No. 3.

Ganguly later on revealed that Dhoni’s performance in a Challenger Series convinced him to send him up the order. The southpaw spent considerable time on how to give Dhoni’s great potential a proper foundation. According to him, no one can be a great batter by playing down the order. So he decided to give up a chance at the top of the order and the rest as we all know is history.















