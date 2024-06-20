Sports

Former India fast bowler David Johnson dies at 52

Former India fast bowler David Johnson has died at the age of 52.

Known for his pace, Johnson came into the Indian side on the basis of some fine performances for Karnataka in the domestic circuit. He recorded figures of 10 for 152 against Kerala in the 1995-96 Ranji Trophy season.

He made his Test debut in the Delhi Test against Australia in 1996. With Javagal Srinath injured, Johnson bowled in tandem with his Karnataka team-mate Venkatesh Prasad. He then went on a tour of South Africa and played in the first Test. But the lack of control meant his Test career lasted just two games, in which he picked up three wickets.

In first-class cricket, he picked up 125 wickets in 39 games, at an average of 28.63 and a strike rate of 47.4. Generally a lower-order batter, he also had a hundred to his name in first-class cricket.

In 33 List A games, he had 41 wickets. His last game of competitive cricket was in the Karnataka Premier League in 2015.


