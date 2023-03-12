Home

Virat Kohli’s 75th Hundred: Former India Skipper Breaks Several Milestones In Ahmedabad

Virat Kohli scored his 28th Test hundred on Sunday against Australia.

Virat Kohli celebrates his century against Australia on Sunday. (Image: Twitter)

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli ended his century drought in Tests with a three-figure mark on Sunday against Australia on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. This was his 28th Test ton and also 75th overall in international cricket.

The former India batter has been in brilliant touch in the past six months in white-ball cricket but didn’t had the best of form in the longest format. The last time Kohli scored a Test century was against Bangladesh in 2019 end at Eden Gardens. He needed 1205 days to go from his 27th Test hundred to 28th.

With this hundred, Kohli also broke few records and was involved in some. Here are some of them.

Virat Kohli bettered his personal best against Australia. The former India skipper was dismissed for 186. His previous best was 169 in Melbourne Cricket Stadium in 2014.

Virat Kohli scored his 16th international hundred against Australia on Sunday. The only other batter to have scored more than 16 international centuries against Australia is legendary Sachin Tendulkar (20).

Virat Kohli’s 241-ball hundred on Sunday was his second slowest in terms of faced. His slowest Test 100 came against England was in 2012 when he scored in 289 balls.

Virat Kohli’s hundred on Sunday came after 41 innings – his most between two Test 100s.

With his knock, Virat Kohli also became India’s highest run-getter in WTC. Kohli now has got 1803 runs in 31 matches. England’s Joe Root leads the table with 3575 runs.











