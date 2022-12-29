Former Liverpool participant Dirk Kuyt congratulates Cody Gakpo on newest transfer

Former Liverpool participant Dirk Kurt congratulated Cody Gakpo after the Dutch worldwide accomplished his transfer to the English membership from PSV Eindhoven in a report switch for the Dutch membership.

Like Kuyt, Gakpo may even put on the No 18 jersey at Liverpool. “Cody Gakpo, welcome to Liverpool. This number has brought me lots of magic, and I hope it will bring you the same kinda magic too. Congratulations and good luck,” Kuyt tweeted.

Other than Kuyt, Liverpool has had some iconic gamers donning the No 18 jersey previously, like Michael Owen and John Arne Riise.

British media reported the switch charge was round 40 to 50 million euros ($43 to $53 million).

Cody Gakpo, welcome to @LFC. This quantity has introduced me numerous magic, and I hope it would convey you a similar kinda magic too. Congratulations and good luck. #LFC#LiverpoolFCpic.twitter.com/GwzF42Izbm — Dirk Kuyt (@Kuyt) December 29, 2022

Gakpo was one of the vital essential gamers for Louis Van Gaal’s Dutch nationwide staff in its run to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The 23-year-old scored three objectives on the quadrennial occasion.

On the membership stage, he has extra purpose involvements for PSV than Erling Haaland has for Manchester Metropolis.

The Dutchman had loads of curiosity in the summertime switch window from the Premier League with Manchester United among the many suitors.

Gakpo is an Eindhoven-born participant, who rose up by means of the ranks at his boyhood membership and made his senior debut within the 2017-18 season.

He has represented the Dutch throughout age ranges earlier than making his senior nationwide staff debut in 2021 on the European Championship in opposition to North Macedonia.

Gakpo scored his first worldwide purpose within the World Cup qualifier in opposition to Montenegro