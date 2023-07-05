Home

‘DADA Ji Playing Mind Games’: Former Pakistan Cricketer Counters Sourav Ganguly’s IND Vs PAK Statement

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stated that the India vs Pakistan games in World Cups have lots its sheen due to its ‘one-sided’ nature.



Sourav Ganguly has been one of the finest captains India ha ever produced, (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former BCCI president recently made a comment stating that the India vs Pakistan encounters at World Cups have lost its sheen given the Men in Blue’s ‘one-sided’ wins lately. Reacting to Ganguly’s statement, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali felt ‘DADA ji’ was trying to play mind games.

Ganguly’s statement came in at a time when there is so my hype regarding the marquee clash at the ODI World Cup scheduled to be played on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ali, although showed respect to Ganguly for his contribution to Indian cricket, but was left shocked by the former captain’s comments. “I read Sourav Ganguly’s statement and was quite shocked. Ganguly, the ex-BCCI president has played top-class cricket and was a fabulous captain who developed a lot of players,” he said on his YouTube channel.

For the record, three of the last four India vs Pakistan games have gone down the wire with last over finishes. “There is a lot of hype in this match but the quality has not been that good for a long time because India kept on winning one-sided. Pakistan probably defeated India for the first time in the T20 World Cup in Dubai,” Ganguly had said.

Ali stated he doesn’t agree with the fact that the India vs Pakistan encounters have become one-sided. “I don’t agree with him saying that India vs Pakistan matches are one-sided in favour of India.

“No doubt you have beaten us a lot in ICC World Cups before but that hasn’t been the case since 2017. We beat India at the T20 World Cup in UAE and last year in the Asia Cup, won one, lost one.

“Yes, India defeated Pakistan at the T20 World Cup in Australia but that was purely because of Virat Kohli. He won it single-handedly. Clearly the best-ever T20 innings,” added the batter, who played 19 Tests and 50 ODIs for Pakistan.

The 52-year-old Pakistani also disagreed with Ganguly where te latter said the India vs Australia matches are more crowd-puller nowadays. “He also said that India vs Australia is a bigger crowd puller than India vs Pakistan. To that, I would just want to say that ‘Brother, when India plays Australia, are roads in your country empty? No.

“They are empty whenever there’s an India-Pakistan match – both in India and in Pakistan. Everyone is glued to their TV screen and are praying. Look at the ticket prices for the World Cup; India-Australia costs are nowhere close to India-Pakistan’s. So I feel that Ganguly – DADA ji – is just trying to play mind games,” added Basit.















