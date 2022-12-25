Ferrari introduced this week that its automobile for the Formulation 1 2023 season, at the moment generally known as Venture 675, might be launched on February 14.

The Formulation 1 staff ended the earlier season in second place within the Constructors’ Championship with 554 factors. Crimson Bull Racing received the title.

The staff was capable of begin the 2022 season effectively with Charles Leclerc successful two of the opening three races, to present the Scuderia its first race win since 2019. Even Carlos Sainz confirmed indicators of promise, successful his first race on the British Grand Prix.

SAVE THE DATE: are you able to fall in love? 😍 ❤ pic.twitter.com/kqO11NUEGO — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) December 22, 2022

Nevertheless, tactical lapses and mechanical failures noticed the Prancing Horse lose out to Crimson Bull finally. Ferrari final received the constructor title in 2008.

The staff’s end result led to alter within the management. Crew Principal Mattia Binotto stepped down and was changed by Fredric Vasseur.

Aston Martin and Alpha Tauri are the opposite groups to have introduced the launch dates for his or her 2023 livery and vehicles.

The brand new season will begin from March 5, kicking off with the Bahrain Grand Prix.