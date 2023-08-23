Home

Four Indian Players Who Were Once Selected In Squad For Asia Cup Tournament

Cheteshwar Pujara. (Pic source: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Asia Cup is one of the biggest cricket tournaments in the world. The mega tournament features all the top cricketing nations of Asia. We all know that Asia is one of the biggest hubs of cricket.

Teams like India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have dominated the Asia Cup tournament, whereas, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have shown signs that they can win the continental trophy one day. Growing teams like UAE, Nepal and Hong Kong have also used this platform to test and show their skills against the top-ranked cricketing nations.

The Indian cricket team has won the most trophies in the Asia Cup, winning by record-breaking cup seven times. This is followed by Sri Lanka who won the continental cup six times.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The tournament will be played from 30 August to 17 September. The first match of Asia Cup 2023 will be played between host nation Pakistan and Nepal at Multan Cricket Stadium on 30 August.

The Indian team announced their 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup tournament. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel picked Tilak Varma and also named Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul in the Indian side who have missed the cricket season due to their respective injuries.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will kick off their Asia Cup campaign when they face arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka.

Let’s look at the four Indian players who were once part of the Asia Cup squad.

1)Siddarth Kaul: The Indian pacer was a member of the U-19 World Cup-winning squad which was led by Virat Kohli. Siddarth Kaul made his ODI debut for India in 2018. The right-arm pacer played in the Asia Cup 2018 tournament. He played the fifth match against Afghanistan where he conceded 58 runs at an economy of 6.44. The pacer went wicketless in that match.

2) Cheteshwar Pujara: The right-handed Indian batter who is known as one of the best test players of the Indian side has also featured in five ODIs for Men in Blue. However, Pujara did not have an outstanding record in the 50-over format. The Indian selection committee named Pujara in the Asia Cup 2014 squad. Despite being selected, Pujara did not get an opportunity to play on the grand stage.

3) Ishwar Pandey: The Indian fast bowler was a part of the Indian squad for many matches but he never made his International debut. Ishwar Pandey has been a good performer in the domestic cricket. His domestic performance helped him to get it into the Men in Blue squad or the Asian mega event in 2014 but the pacer didn’t feature in any of the games. He announced retirement without receiving his maiden Indian cap.

4) Manpreet Gony: Former Indian fast bowler made it to the Indian squad for the big tournament in 2008. Gony played his debut match against Hong Kong where he bowled five overs and conceded 11 runs. In the next match against Bangladesh, the pacer picked up two wickets for 65 runs in eight overs. However, Gony didn’t get another chance to play for the Indian team.















