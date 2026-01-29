Monumental Slate Features 340 Hours of Live First-Run Programming Across FOX Sports Platforms for This Summer’s Global Event

All-New Record 70 Matches on Network Television and Unprecedented 40 Matches in Primetime

Every Match will Stream Live and On-Demand in 4K on FOX One

Every U.S. Men’s National Team Group Stage Match Airs on FOX with Expanded Coverage Featuring Special Three-Hour Pregame Show Before USMNT Opener vs. Paraguay on Friday, June 12

Tubi to Simulcast Two Matches – Opening Match in Mexico City and USMNT Opener in Los Angeles; Tubi Launches FIFA World Cup™ FOX Hub

FOX Sports Celebrates America’s 250th Birthday on Saturday, July 4 with Two Round of 16 Matches on FOX

LOS ANGELES

Jan. 29, 2026

Thursday, June 11

Sunday, July 19, 2026

Friday June 12

Friday, June 19

Thursday, June 25

Thursday, June 11

Friday, June 12

Sunday, May 10

Saturday, July 4

On Thursday, June 11 , the tournament opens on FOX with live coverage starting at 1:00 PM ET before host nation Mexico welcomes Group A opponent South Africa. Later in the day on FS1, South Korea takes on the Winner of Playoff D with coverage beginning at 9:00 PM ET from Guadalajara.

, the tournament opens on FOX with live coverage starting at 1:00 PM ET before host nation Mexico welcomes Group A opponent South Africa. Later in the day on FS1, South Korea takes on the Winner of Playoff D with coverage beginning at 9:00 PM ET from Guadalajara. Host nation Canada opens play vs. the Winner of Playoff A on the second day of the tournament, Friday, June 12 , with live coverage starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX from Toronto.

, with live coverage starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX from Toronto. All three opening matches for the host countries (United States, Mexico and Canada) will air on FOX and feature expanded pregame coverage.

On the sixth day of the tournament, Tuesday, June 16 , FOX will air a star-powered FIFA World Cup 2026™ tripleheader starting with Kylian Mbappé and France vs. Senegal from New York New Jersey, followed by the Winner of Playoff 2 vs. Erling Haaland and Norway from Boston and ending with reigning FIFA World Cup™ champion Argentina and superstar Lionel Messi vs. Algeria from Kansas City. Live coverage on FOX will commence at 2:00 PM ET that day with FIFA WORLD CUP™ LIVE and conclude at 11:00 PM ET.

, FOX will air a star-powered FIFA World Cup 2026™ tripleheader starting with Kylian Mbappé and France vs. Senegal from New York New Jersey, followed by the Winner of Playoff 2 vs. Erling Haaland and Norway from Boston and ending with reigning FIFA World Cup™ champion Argentina and superstar Lionel Messi vs. Algeria from Kansas City. Live coverage on FOX will commence at 2:00 PM ET that day with FIFA WORLD CUP™ LIVE and conclude at 11:00 PM ET. The Group Stage reaches a fever pitch on Wednesday, June 24 with the start of simultaneous match play. FOX and FS1 will combine to air six matches across four consecutive days featuring top showdowns including Scotland vs. Brazil, Uruguay vs. Spain, Panama vs. England, Colombia vs. Portugal and more.

with the start of simultaneous match play. FOX and FS1 will combine to air six matches across four consecutive days featuring top showdowns including Scotland vs. Brazil, Uruguay vs. Spain, Panama vs. England, Colombia vs. Portugal and more. The FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final will air on FOX, Sunday, July 19 at 3:00 PM ET from New York New Jersey. Live coverage will begin at 12:00 PM ET with a special three-hour edition of FIFA WORLD CUP™ LIVE, followed by a one-hour postgame.

at 3:00 PM ET from New York New Jersey. Live coverage will begin at 12:00 PM ET with a special three-hour edition of FIFA WORLD CUP™ LIVE, followed by a one-hour postgame. FIFA WORLD CUP™ LIVE, a table-setting show previewing all the action and looking forward to the day ahead, will air between FOX and FS1 daily throughout the tournament, as will FIFA WORLD CUP™ TODAY, a bridge show delivering pre-and-post match insights and analysis.

Coverage of all the FIFA World Cup 2026™ action produced by FOX Sports will feature an elite roster of prominent FOX soccer analysts, hosts, tournament legends and more personalities that will be announced in the months ahead. All-new shoulder, studio, entertainment and digital programming around the tournament will also be unveiled.

/PRNewswire/ —, America’s English-language home for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, today unveiled its historic broadcast schedule for this year’s highly anticipated global sporting event. Fromthrough, FOX Sports will offer a monumental 340 hours of first-run programming, a 100-hour increase over FIFA World Cup 2022™, with an updated record 70-matches presented on FOX network television — more than double the matches in 2022. FOX Sports’ FIFA World Cup 2026™ schedule is primed to take over summer airwaves with all 104 tournament matches airing live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within FOX One’s new, innovative World Cup viewing experience and the FOX Sports App. Every match will be available in 4K on FOX One and most major Pay TV providers. Additionally, an unprecedented 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in primetime across FOX (21) and FS1(19). In making the announcement today,, CEO & Executive Producer, FOX Sports, underscored the network’s broadcast schedule as a tremendous opportunity and ultimate victory for fans across the country. “FIFA is putting on the biggest World Cup in history, and FOX Sports is living up to that standard,” said Shanks. “Our broadcast schedule affirms FOX is truly going to be America’s home for the beautiful game over a span of 39 incredible days. We look forward to bringing the country together for its 250birthday with all the world here for the greatest event on the planet.”FOX’s epic broadcast slate will be headlined by 40 Group Stage matches and 14 Round of 32 matches. Beginning on the Fourth of July with the Round of 16, every match through the end of the tournament airs on FOX, including eight Round of 16 matches, four Quarterfinal matches, two Semifinal matches, the third-place match and the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final. An additional 32 Group Stage matches and two Round of 32 matches will air on FS1. Appearing in their 12FIFA World Cup™, the USMNT will face three opponents out of Group D with all three matches airing on FOX. Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and the USMNT open play on the second day of the tournament,, against Paraguay in Los Angeles with live coverage featuring a special, three-hour pregame show beginning at 6 PM ET. The USMNT’s second Group Stage match vs. Australia takes center stage, from Seattle with live coverage starting at 1:00 PM ET before the match begins at 3:00 PM ET. The USMNT’s final Group Stage match vs. the winner of UEFA Playoff C (Slovakia, Kosovo, Türkiye and Romania) will take place, in Los Angeles with coverage beginning at 9:00 PM ET.For the first time ever,, Fox Corporation’s ad-supported streaming service which reaches over 100 million monthly active users – more than half identifying as Gen Z or Millennial – will simulcast live in 4K for free the FIFA World Cup 2026™ opening ceremonies and two matches: Mexico vs. South Africa onand USMNT vs. Paraguay on. Additionally, one month ahead of kickoff, Tubi will launch FIFA World Cup™ FOX Hub onas a destination for soccer fans featuring FOX Sports and FIFA programming around the games and athletes, in addition to original, exclusive and creator content from Tubi and the opening ceremonies and two matches listed above for the USMNT and Mexico. Tubi original content will include the docuseries “Destination World Cup 2026,” which immerses fans into the lives of three standout players through the intensity of international duty, the weight of club expectations and the ongoing effort to stay grounded amid global scrutiny, with more titles to be announced.FOX Sports will also pull out all the stops to celebrate America’s 250birthday oncomplemented by FIFA World Cup 2026™ fireworks anchoring the broadcast. Two Round of 16 matches will air on FOX with live coverage running from 12:00 PM ET until 8:00 PM ET.FIFA World Cup 2026™ marks FOX Sports’ sixth all-time presentation of the celebrated tournament following its award-winning and record-breaking coverage for the Men’s tournaments in 2022 (Qatar) and 2018 (Russia) and the Women’s tournaments in 2023 (Australia & New Zealand), 2019 (France) and its inaugural presentation in 2015 (Canada). FIFA World Cup 2026™ marks FOX Sports' sixth all-time presentation of the celebrated tournament following its award-winning and record-breaking coverage for the Men's tournaments in 2022 (Qatar) and 2018 (Russia) and the Women's tournaments in 2023 (Australia & New Zealand), 2019 (France) and its inaugural presentation in 2015 (Canada). The network has won multiple prestigious awards over its 10 years presenting FIFA World Cup™ coverage, including eight Sports Emmy Award wins and numerous nominations. The biggest-ever edition of the global showcase, FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be the first tournament hosted by three countries – United States, Mexico and Canada – with 48 teams competing across 16 host cities. Eleven cities will be hosting the tournament in the U.S. including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.. The broadcast schedule is subject to change. For more information, visitand followon X. 