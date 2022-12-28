France’s Caroline Garcia eyeing Slam title after Christmas on a airplane

French United Cup teammates Caroline Garcia and Alize Cornet spent Christmas at 39,000 ft of their haste to get to Perth for Thursday’s begin of the ATP-WTA United Cup.

The pair made certain to reach in Western Australia in good time for the kickoff of the inaugural blended crew occasion, with French dealing with Argentina of their opening tie as they heat up for the Australian Open in January.

“I had to leave really early from France,” the Thirty sixth-ranked Cornet, who thought of packing in her profession final season however opted towards it, instructed reporters. “I spent Christmas on the plane with Caroline.”

World quantity 4 Garcia, who gained the WTA Finals final month in Texas following a breakthrough US Open semi-final, shall be beginning a season ranked inside the highest 10 for under the second time in her profession.

She has fond recollections of the Perth venue, the place she performed on the 2019 Fed Cup title-winning squad which defeated Australia within the remaining.

“Winning the Fed Cup (over Australia) was a crazy emotion,” she stated.

“I’m looking forward to playing for France here again, I’m happy the new season is starting.”

She added: “Last season was good, but to feel comfortable you need to get into a match rhythm. I’m happy the way it’s going, but one day at a time.”

Garcia stated that reaching the ultimate 4 on the US Open in September — shedding in straight units to Tunisian Ons Jabeur — was a profession breakthrough.

“It gave me a lot of confidence that I’d not had before. But the dream remains to win a Grand Slam.

“There are still another few steps to go, but maybe it is possible now.”

Cornet stated the Perth atmosphere introduced again good recollections of when she gained the mixed-teams Hopman Cup for France in 2014.

“This court is a lucky charm and I hope it will be one for the team, we really hope to go far in the tournament,” she stated.