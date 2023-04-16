Freestyle Footballer Girls Performance Video Goes Viral Watch

Home

Viral

Freestyle Footballer Girl’s Performance Video Goes Viral: Watch

She shows great control while fiddling with the ball.

This sport has been identified as Freestyle Football.

Viral Video: Each one of us is gifted by nature with some unique abilities with which we can do a certain kind of work with ease or make even the most difficult or impossible task look like child’s play.

The video of one such talented girl is going viral that shows her playing with a football. She shows great control while fiddling with the ball on her toes and balancing it on her back and on the sole of her shoes while she stands upside down.

The video has been shared on Twitter by Next Level Skills @NextSkillslevel, “Lia Lewis shows us her agility & ability to control a football”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Lia Lewis shows us her agility & ability to control a football pic.twitter.com/uahiywsVV7 — Next Level Skills (@NextSkillslevel) April 15, 2023

This sport has been identified as Freestyle Football. Freestyle Football is the art of juggling a football using any part of the body, excluding the elbows to the hands. It combines football tricks, dance, acrobatics, and music to entertain onlookers and compete with opponents.

Sometimes it also happens that certain people develop a skill through their hard work and perseverance. Then they go on to become outstanding artists and performers. For example, we have acrobats and gymnasts who amaze the audience with their acts and many of them have become legends.











