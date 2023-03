Home

FRD vs LCA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, FanCode Portugal ECS T10 Match 3: Captain, Vice-captain – Friendship CC vs Lisbon Capitals, Today’s Probable XIs at Albergaria at 3 PM IST March 31 Friday

FRD vs LCA Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The FanCode Portugal ECS T10 toss between Friendship CC and Lisbon Capitals will take place at 3 PM IST – on March 31.

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Albergaria.

FRD vs LCA Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: A Rupu, S Patel

Batters: A Dar(C), N Islam, D Patel(VC)

Bowlers: I Rana, N Rahman, I Imran

All-Rounders: M Motin, D Patel, P Singh

FRD vs LCA Probable Playing XIs

Friendship CC: Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Enamul Shamim, Md Nazrul Islam, Mohammad Alamin, Imtiaz Rana(C), Md Abdul Motin, Naim Rahman, Sabbir Hussain, Imtiaz Hussain, Zahid Hasan

Lisbon Capitals: Amir Dar(C), Sourabh Sandhu, Mitul Patel, Dharm Patel, Samarthkumar Patel, Mayank Raval, Divya Patel, Sunil Patel, Ali Raza- IV, Muhammad Adil- III, Imran Imran