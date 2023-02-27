FSI vs KR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI- Ganga T10 Cricket Cup, Match 23 Feb 27 1.45 PM IST

Home

FSI vs KR Dream11 Team Prediction, Ganga T10 Cricket Cup Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Farrukhabad Sikandar vs Kayamganj Royals, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Bramha Dwivedi Stadium, U.P., India 1.45 PM IST February 27, Monday

FSI vs KR Dream11 Team Prediction, Ganga T10 Cricket Cup: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The Ganga T10 Cricket Cup match toss between Farrukhabad Sikandar and Kayamganj Royals will take place at 1.15 PM IST

Time – 1.45 PM IST, February 27, Sunday.

Venue: Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium, Uttar Pradesh, India.

FSI vs KR Dream11 Team

Keeper – Anuj Rajput

Batsmen – Deepanshu Attri, Sabhyansh Pachauri-II, Shubh (vc)

All-rounders – Shobhit Choudhary, Raj Chauhan, Paras Duvey(c)

Bowlers – Dushyant Choudhary, Raghu Sharma, Mintu Qureshi, Vikas Rajput.

FSI vs KR Probable Playing XIs

Farrukhabad Sikandar: Sabhyansh Pachauri©, Anuj Rajput(wk), Shubh, Sushanshu, Riyaz Ali, Sachin Katheriya, Paras Duvey, Shivam, Ankit Gautam, Ravindra, Ashendra Pal

Kayamganj Royals: Himanshu Agarwal©, Shobhit Chaudhary, Deepanshu Attri, Prashant Choudhary, Raj Chauhan, Vivek, Rishabh Prajapati, Shivam Dixit, Kailesh Solanki, Mintu Qureshi, Ankit Solanki(wk)











