WATCH: Fun Banter With Captain! Rohit Sharma Scolds Kuldeep Yadav Following DRS Blunder In 3rd ODI

Yadav picked three wickets as India bowl out Australia for 269 in 49 overs in the ODI series decider at M A Chidambaram Stadium.

Chennai: In the ongoing 3rd ODI against Australia, India captain Rohit Sharma got into a fun banter with spinner Kuldeep Yadav after the latter convinced the skipper for a DRS and it turned out to be unsuccessful.

It was during the 39th over of the match and Kuldeep traps Ashton Agar pad first after beating the inside edge. The China-man bowler went for the appeal but the umpire didn’t pay any heed to his request. Yadav then convinced Rohit for the DRS, only to find out that the impact was outside off. This made Rohit smile and in a fun banter scolded Kuldeep, who was a little embarrassed but the way his captain confronted him, he also even let out a hesitant smile.

Captain- Rohit Team india banter😂 pic.twitter.com/haiRb74inX — Vivek@Chauhan (@vivek_300392) March 22, 2023

Even though the left-arm spinner did pick three wickets as India bowled out Australia for 269 in 49 overs in the ODI series decider at M A Chidambaram Stadium.

Electing to bat first, Australia seemed to have read the conditions well by maximising the powerplay. But despite getting into double figures barring Steve Smith falling for a two-ball duck, none of the batters could make a big score.

A majority of the Aussie batters lost their wickets on a slow pitch where shot-making wasn’t easy, especially of aerial shots. Hardik kept banging his deliveries to pick 3/44 while Kuldeep got sharp turn to take 3/56. The duo were supported by Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel taking two wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja bowled tight lines while conceding only 34 runs in his ten uninterrupted overs.











