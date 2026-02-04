ESTERO, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — G.O.A.T. Paddle, a rapidly growing, family-owned pickleball paddle company built by players, for players, today announced a major milestone in its journey: the official approval of its flagship Presidential Paddle by the United States Pickleball Association (USAP).This approval certifies the Presidential Paddle as competition-ready and reinforces G.O.A.T. Paddle’s commitment to performance, trust, and integrity within the sport. For the company and the community behind it, the milestone represents more than certification—it represents belief in a people-first approach to pickleball. The Presidential Paddle stands as the highest standard within the G.O.A.T. Paddle lineup. Developed through extensive on-court testing, real-world competition, and direct player feedback, the paddle reflects the company’s core philosophy: elite performance should feel powerful, intuitive, and accessible to players at every level. “This approval isn’t just a stamp,” said Ryan Reader, Founder of G.O.A.T. Paddle. “It’s validation that a people-first brand can build equipment players trust and believe in when it matters most.” A People-First Pricing Initiative In conjunction with the Presidential Paddle approval, G.O.A.T. Paddle announced an immediate pricing initiative across its entire paddle lineup, aimed at removing barriers to high-performance pickleball equipment and expanding access to the sport. Updated pricing, effective immediately, includes:
This is more than a price change.
This is pickleball—for the people. BAHHHH. Media Contact:
G.O.A.T. Paddle Media
2398236085
SOURCE G.O.A.T. Paddle
- Presidential Series — $229.99 (previously $279)
- Power Stealth Series — $199.99 (previously $249)
- Control Stealth & Performance Series — $169.99 (previously $199)
- Gravity Series — $129.99 (previously $139)
