OLATHE, Kan.

Jan. 20, 2026



Tee-off guidance: Receive on-screen, real-time guidance about where to tee off on every hole, according to the golfer’s ability. This feature allows young players to use forward tee locations, including down the fairway, on all 43,000+ preloaded courses.

Personal par: Build confidence and set realistic goals based on the scores a golfer shoots, which can be adjusted as they improve and receive celebratory animations for making par or better on a hole.

Pace-of-play timer: A simple visual aid helps golfers understand if they are playing a hole at the recommended pace or if they have exceeded the allotted time.

Club selections: The watch provides club selections and distance to the green, helping the golfer make more informed decisions on the course.

The watch provides club selections and distance to the green, helping the golfer make more informed decisions on the course. Customizable experience: Adjust any of the features focused on learning the game on or off as the golfer progresses.