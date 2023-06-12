Gautam Gambhir BREAKS Silence on Rumours of Rift With Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni After WTC Final 2023

Home

Delhi: It was not a good day for Indian cricket fans as the national side lost the World Test Championship final against Australia at the Oval on Sunday by 209 runs. Following the loss, former India opener Gautam Gambhir spoke of why India is not being able to win the big ICC titles and also revealed his relationship with Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni. Claiming that the relationship he shares with the two is the same, Gambhir said ‘there’s nothing personal’.

“My relationship with MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are the same. If there is an argument between us, it stays only on the field, not off field. There’s nothing personal. They want to win as much as I do,” he said in an interview with News 18.

Gambhir also reckoned that India is not a team-obsessed country but rather a nation obsessed with individuals.

“Our country is not a team-obsessed one but rather an individual-obsessed one. We think of certain individuals to be bigger than the team. In other countries like England, New Zealand and Australia the team is greater than any individual. And the stakeholders of Indian cricket, from broadcasters to media, have unfortunately been reduced to PR agencies. They’ll show just 3 people the whole day. If you have made a 50 and i have also made a 50, if you keep showing one person, everyone will think that he is the only star. The other person will be termed underrated,” he said.

The Indian team will now setting their eyes on their next target – which will be the ODI World Cup 2023.
















