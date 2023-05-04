Home

Gautam Gambhir Gives Death Stare After Fan Chants ‘Kohli, Kohli’ At Ekana Stadium In IPL 2023 | WATCH

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli engaged in a heated argument after RCB defeated LSG at the Ekana Stadium in IPL 2023.



Gautam Gambhir is the Lucknow Super Giants mentor in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir has been in top headlines for the past few days after his verbal spat with Virat Kohli on Monday at the Ekana Stadium post their IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kohli and Gambhir were involved a heated war of words so much so that their teammates had to intervene and seperate the two adding another coloumn in the list of Indian Premier League controversies.

While a lot has been said, heard and seen, a latest video on Thursday emerged where Gambhir was seen giving a death stare at a fan while walking towards the dressing room after the latter chanted ‘Kohli, Kohli’ from the stands.

Not only Gambhir, Kohli was also involved in an ugly altercation with LSG’s Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq. However, all three have been penalised by the Indian Premier League for breaching the code of conduct rules.

“Lucknow Super Giants’ Mentor Gautam Gambhir has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow,” IPL said in a statement. “Mr Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.”

“Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.”

“Lucknow Super Giants’ Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Mr Naveen-ul-Haq admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct,” it added.











