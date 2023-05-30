Gautam Gambhir Hails MS Dhoni & Co. For Winning Fifth IPL Title

Home

It was the most unforgettable finishes in the IPL final against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dedicated their fifth IPL title to skipper MS Dhoni.



New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir lavished praise on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings after they won their fifth IPL title on Monday beating Gujarat Titans in the nail-biter clash which was played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Jadeja provided a grandstand finish, hitting a six and a four with 10 needed off the last two balls, to power CSK to their IPL title as they beat defending champions GT by five wickets (DLS Method).

Gambhir is currently the mentor of the Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants.

Gambhir took his Twitter to hail Chennai Super Kings after their victory saying that winning 1 title is difficult, and winning five is unbelievable.

Congratulations CSK! Winning 1 title is difficult, winning 5 is unbelievable! #IPL2023 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 30, 2023

“Congratulations CSK! Winning 1 title is difficult, winning 5 is unbelievable!” tweeted Indian World Cup winner.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dedicated their fifth IPL title to skipper MS Dhoni.

The CSK skipper has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first cricketer to participate in 250 IPL matches. Additionally, he has captained the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an impressive 10 IPL finals, emerging victorious in five of those. It’s worth noting that in 2017, while representing the Rising Pune Supergiants, Dhoni also competed in the IPL final.

