Gautam Gambhir Meeting Nita Ambani After MI Knock LSG Out of IPL 2023 Eliminator in Chepauk Draws Hilarious Reactions

LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir, who has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons, met MI owner Nita Ambani and that drew hilarious reactions from fans.

Gambhir and Nita Ambani have a chat (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Chennai: It was heartbreak for Lucknow Super Giants as Mumbai Indians showed their composure when it mattered to win the Eliminator by 81 runs on Wednesday at Chepauk. While ‘Kohli-Kohli’ chants for Naveen-ul-Haq became the talking point on social space, there was a moment from after the match that grabbed eyeballs as well. LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir, who has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons, met MI owner Nita Ambani and that drew hilarious reactions from fans.

Here are some of the fan comments which have gone viral on social space:

Meanwhile, little-known Uttarakhand engineer Akash Madhwal bowled a dream spell as his five-wicket haul took five-time champions Mumbai Indians one step closer to summit clash after thrashing Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in IPL Eliminator.

MI scored 182 for 8 in 20 overs and it seemed 15 short given explosive batting firepower of Lucknow but Madhwal’s incredible figures of 3.3-0-5-5 and some terrific ground fielding led by skipper Rohit Sharma saw Gautam Gambhir mentored side crumble for a paltry 101 in 16.3 overs.










