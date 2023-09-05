Home

Gautam Gambhir or Virat Kohli – Who Would Win a Staring Contest? LSG Star Kyle Mayers CONFUSED

Mayers was uncomfortable when he was asked about Kohli and Gambhir.

Kandy: What transpired between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir during an IPL match earlier this year is no secret! The two cricketers have had a past, whihc is not too good. In fact, on Monday, when Gambhir was walking back to the commentary box once rain stopped play between India and Nepal at the Pallekele, fans were yelling ‘Kohli, Kohli’ and that seemed to have irked Gambhir, who made an ugly gesture. Now, Lucknow Super Giants cricketer Kyle Mayers, who plays for LSG in the IPL, was asked about who has the better scare. To that, Mayers was a little confused and he could not pick between the two.

Gambhir revealed why he showed his middle fingers to some fans watching the SL vs BAN clash in Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

He denied the rumours spreading on the internet that it was his reaction to Dhoni and Kohli chants but instead a reply to Pakistani fans chanting Anti Indian slogans. He also backed his reaction to the moment and said it was his natural reaction to it.

However, Gambhir cleared the air around the matter and told everyone about the real picture behind that incident. He said “What is shown on social media has no truth in it because people show whatever they want to show. The truth about the video that went viral is that if you raise anti-India slogans and speak about Kashmir then the person before you will obviously react and not smile and leave.”















