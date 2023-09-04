Home

Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Shows THIS Gesture To Fans Chanting ‘Kohli-Kohli’ During IND Vs NEP Tie

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir is working as an expert during the Asia Cup 2023. The incident took place when he was coming back to the stadium after completing a show for the broadcasters.



Gautam Gambhir has been in spotlight recently for his IPL controversy with Virat Kohli. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir showed a middle finger to fans during India’s Asia Cup 2023 encounter against Nepal on Monday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, the video of which went viral on social media. The incident happened during one of the rain breaks during the match. Gambhir, who is working as an expert in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, was returning back to the stadium when fans chanted Kohli-Kohli, referring to the feud they had during the Indian Premier League earlier this year.

Gambhir has been in the spotlight recently when he engaged in a heated argument on-field during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL 2023 against Lucknow Super Giants. In IPL 2023 too, fans chanted Kohli Kohli in front of Gambhir but he didn’t react at that time in such a way.

But on Monday, things turned ugly when Gambhir’s inappropriate gesture took the internet world by storm. Interestingly, Kohli is also a part of the Indian playing XI against Nepal.

Meanwhile, rain continued to play a part in the Asia Cup 2023 as the India vs Nepal match saw a brief halt midway into the first innings. Nepal were all out for 230 in 48.2 overs after being asked to bat first. Coming off their thrashing at the hands of Pakistan, Nepal were off to a good start but could not accelerate in the manner they would have liked to in the middle overs and towards the end.

Wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh scored 58 but consumed 97 balls at the top of the order, even as his opening partner Kushal Bhurtel blazed away to a 25-ball 38 before rain halted play for one hour. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/40) pegged Nepal back with three wickets.

India have themselves to blame as they dropped three catches in 20 balls within the first six overs of the day. Meanwhile, Gambhir issued clarification about the video. “The crowd was shouting anti India slogs, as an indian, I can’t take anyone saying this about my country hence reacted this way – what you see on social media isn’t always the correct picture,” he told reporters.















