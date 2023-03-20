Home

Gautam Gambhir Takes Dig at Ex Cricketers For Criticising KL Rahul, Says They Need Masala to Remain Active

Gambhir said that KL Rahul is not under any sort of pressure as he is someone, who has contributed a lot in the past.

Gautam Gambhir Takes Dig at Ex Cricketers On Criticising KL Rahul, Says They Need Masala to Remain Active. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir has taken a dig at ex cricketers who have criticised KL Rahul during the LSG skipper’s lean patch. The ex India international slammed them for indulging in so called spicy, ‘masala’ topics to keep themselves active and relevant in the business.

“How Rahul has fared in the IPL, he has 4-5 centuries in the tournament. And you are talking about a player who has already slammed 4-5 centuries. Even last season he scored a century against Mumbai Indians. We have so many people here. Sometimes ex-cricketers need some masala to remain active. So that’s why you criticise people. According to me, the kind of player KL is, he won’t be under any kind of pressure. You can’t win a tournament with one player. The 25 players who are inside the dressing room help you win the tournament,” Gambhir told SportsTak.

Gambhir further added that KL Rahul is not under any sort of pressure as he is someone, who has contributed a lot in the past.

“As far as KL Rahul is concerned, I don’t think he is under any kind of pressure. International cricket and IPL are different from each other. If you don’t perform in international cricket despite scoring 1000 runs in IPL, you will still have to deal with criticism. And that’s international cricket for you. After all, only 15 players get a chance to play for India. In IPL, more than 150 players get selected. Thus, you should not compare these two (IPL and international cricket).” Gambhir explained.

KL Rahul played an important knock of 75 to guide India home in the 1st ODI against Australia in Mumbai.











