Gautam Gambhir TEARS Into Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma After Soft Dismissals vs Sri Lanka

Gautam Gambhir TEARS Into Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul After Soft Dismissals vs Sri Lanka

Asuia Cup 2023: Gambhir dlammed the Indian top-order for their poor show against Sri Lanka.

Gautam Gambhir SLAMS Rohit, Kohli (Image: X)

Colombo: India may not have been at their best against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, but the Rohit Sharma-led side held their nerves to eventually win the game and seal a spot for themselves in the final. Opting to bat first, India did get off to a good start but then Dunith Wellalage, ran through the Indian top-order to return with five wickets. Following the poor show by the Indian top-order, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir slammed them over their dismissals. Gambhir reckons this is becoming a pattern when the ball starts to grip the Indian top-order struggles.

“This is becoming a pattern. You remember that match against Australia in Chennai when the ball was gripping a bit and India were chasing some 260 odd runs against spinners like Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar. And we couldn’t chase it. Whenever the ball grips, we struggle and we don’t even know whether we can take the game deep. This is not a 350-run wicket…it’s of 270. Imagine if in 40 overs you are three down for 160 or 170, then when the ball grips, it is very important for the batters to adjust. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul’s were soft dismissals, but rest were beaten by the front foot. Rohit Sharma was beaten by pace, Gill by…that was a brilliant ball. You expect better from Indian batters,” he said while speaking on Star Sports.

India will now play the winner of Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the summit clash of the Asia Cup on September 17 in Colombo. We will provide you all the updates leading up to that match.















