Gautam Gambhir To Leave Lucknow Super Giants? Major Update On Two-Time IPL-Winning KKR Skipper

Gautam Gambhir is currently the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants. The franchise appointed Australian Justin Langer as new head coach.



Gautam Gambhir led Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Amid rising speculations that Gautam Gambhir might leave Lucknow Super Giants and join his former Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, the two-time Word Cup-winner isn’t going anywhere, according to reports.

Based on a Dainik Jagran report, Gambhir is in talks with KKR, the franchise he led to the IPL title twice in 2012 and 2014. Having retired from the game in 2018, Gambhir is currently the mentor of the LSG franchise who made the playoffs in their opening two seasons in 2022 and 2023.

“As of now Gautam Gambhir isn’t going anywhere. He will be with Lucknow Super Giants,” claimed a source. With the upcoming edition of IPL still few months to go, both Gambhir and LSG have a lot of time to tinker about the decision. Meanwhile, on Friday, LSG appointed former Australia coach Justin Langer as their new head coach.

Langer replaced Andy Flower, whose contract came to an end. Langer took over Australia in 2018 after the sandpaper gate. During his tenure, Australia won the 2019 Ashes by defeating England 4–0 in the Ashes series and also won the T20 World Cup in 2021.

Apart from this, Perth Scorchers also won the Big Bash title three times under the guidance of Langer. On joining LSG as head coach, Langer said, “Lucknow Super Giants are on the journey of building a great story in the IPL. We all have a role to play in that journey and I am excited to be a part of the team moving forward.”















