Gautam Gambhir & Virat Kohli: 5 Iconic Moments Between Indian Cricket Legends On Field – WATCH

Virat and Gambhir have a long history on field which has a mixture of some sweet and some sour moments.

Gautam Gambhir & Virat Kohli

Source: IPL

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir are among the two greatest Indian cricketers of all time. The duo started their cricket career with Delhi and then went on to play many matches for India at the highest level. They shared the dressing room with each other for many years and together won the 2011 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. But their relationship in the last few years has deteriorated, and things got heated up once again during the IPL 2023 match between RCB and the Lucknow Super Giants, which was played in Lucknow on May 1.

Here’s a look at five iconic on-field moments between Gambhir and Virat on the cricket field:

Gambhir gave his POTM award to Kohli

During the fourth ODI of the five-match series between India and Sri Lanka in December 2009, Gambhir and Kohli combined to help India win the match by seven wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In that match, Gambhir scored 150 not out to help India chase down the 316-run target for the loss of just three wickets. Along with Gambhir, Kohli also scored 107 runs from 114 balls in that match. It was Virat’s first hundred in ODIs, and in a sweet gesture, Gambhir gave Virat his prize when he was named Player of the Match for his performance.

83-run stand in the WC Final

Gambhir and Virat added 83 runs for the third wicket in the World Cup 2011 final against Sri Lanka to help India stabilise the innings after losing Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag early in the 275-run chase. The duo not only helped India bounce back after the twin blows but also laid the foundation for a successful run chase that was later completed by MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh.

Fight in IPL 2013

During an IPL 2013 match between KKR and RCB, after Virat’s dismissal, Gambhir appeared to have said something into Kohli’s ears, which did not go down well with him. Midway through, he paused, then turned around to respond back. When things got heated, Rajat Bhatia intervened to keep them apart before they could charge down on one another.

Clash in IPL 2016

During the IPL 2016 match between KKR and RCB, Gambhir threw the ball at the non-striker’s end, where Kohli was standing, even though he had no chance of getting the RCB skipper out. After the game, Gambhir got into a fight with Kohli and the referees about his behaviour on the pitch.

Clash of heads in IPL 2023

After the conclusion of the IPL 2023 match between RCB and LSG in Lucknow on Monday (May 1) night, Virat and Gambhir burst into a verbal fight with each other once again. When Gambhir removed the LSG opener following the conclusion of the game, Virat was chatting with Kyle Mayers. The two then got into an argument verbally before one of their teammates stepped in to separate them.

Another angle of the Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir argument and Naveen Ul Haq having some with King Kohli too. #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/gVLQXdNXsI — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) May 1, 2023











