Gautam Gambhir’s Reaction to MS Dhoni’s Consecutive Sixes | VIRAL PIC

IPL 2023: Gambhir, who is part of the support staff of LSG looked shell-shocked at Dhoni’s sixes.

Gambhir Reaction to Dhoni Six is unmissable (Image: Twitter Screenshot/CSK)

Chennai: MS Dhoni walked out to a rousing reception at the Chepauk on Monday for the game against Lucknow. While all he had was over left. But that was good enough for Dhoni to make his presence felt as he hammered consecutive sixes off Mark Wood. The first one was cut ferociously for a six at third man, while the next was short and Dhoni pulled it for another six. The two sixes not only got the crowd going but made former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir a sad man. Gambhir, who is part of the support staff of LSG looked shell-shocked at Dhoni’s sixes.

Here are reactions on Gambhir:

Gautam Gambhir’s reaction when MS Dhoni smashed two consecutive sixes pic.twitter.com/fHrFQJl10d — Ehtesham (@ehteshammehdi02) April 3, 2023

Here are some fan reactions to Gambhir.

Now gambhir got three fools day. April 1,2 and 3 #CSKvLSG pic.twitter.com/aj9T1D1F09 — Varathan (@doo_byscoo) April 3, 2023

MS Dhoni hit sixes on 2nd April and 3rd April. Both the times it hurt Gautam Gambhir most pic.twitter.com/Z5rMixRplB — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2023

Meanwhile, it was a night to remember for the fans present at the Chepauk on Monday night as the Super Kings edged the Super Giants by 12 runs in an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

After the match, the former India captain talked about his side conceding as many as 18 extras during the 2nd innings.

“Terrific high-scoring game. All of us were thinking how the wicket would be. It was the perfect first game that could happen. I thought it would be much slower. But it was a wicket where you could score runs. I was quite surprised with the wicket. But we’ll have to see if we can produce a wicket like this game after game,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.











