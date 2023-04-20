Gautam Gambhirs Smile After LSG Beat RR in IPL 2023 Match at Jaipur Wins Hearts

Home

Gautam Gambhir’s Smile After LSG Beat RR in IPL 2023 Match at Jaipur Wins Hearts | VIRAL TWEETS

IPL 2023: Pictures of Gambhir smiling and congratulating his team members went viral after the game. Fans are already reacting to Gambhir’s rare smile.

Gautam Gambhir Smile (Image: Twitter)

Jaipur: Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir is not someone you see smile all the time. It is rare to see the ex-India opener smile. But on Wednesday in Jaipur things were different. Gambhir was spotted sporting a smile after Lucknow edged hosts Rajasthan in the final-over thriller. The smile showed the importance of the win for the Lucknow side. Pictures of Gambhir smiling and congratulating his team members went viral after the game. Fans are already reacting to Gambhir’s rare smile.

Here are some of the top comments from the fans on social space:

Gautam Gambhir – One rarely see smile on his face but he smiles when Lucknow Super Giants win and do well. Kudos to LSG #RRvLSG pic.twitter.com/K5ZoxWj8n8 — Vikram Rajput (@iVikramRajput) April 19, 2023

Gautam Gambhir smile after winning is the thing which i love the most ❤️

Congratulations Mentor @GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/PKAVnFuwsI — Mahima (@im_mahima) April 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Royals had an 87-run opening partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler but impressive performances by Lucknow Super Giants bowlers, led by Avesh Khans 3/25 and Marcus Stoinis 2/28 helped their team win by ten runs.

“We fell 10 short but made up with the ball. And there was no dew so made it fair for both teams. We game in here yesterday and saw 180 would be a par score, but the first over from Boult, me and Kyle had a chat and realised this isn’t a 180 wicket.,” he said at the post-match presentation.

Both Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants now have 8 points each. RR remain on top owning to their better net run-rate.











