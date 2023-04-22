Home

‘Get Well Soon, Kane Williamson’- Fan Holds Placard During CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Match | See Viral Photo

Chennai: Kane Williamson has a huge fanbase in India and this is because of his calm and cool behavior. In the recently concluded match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, a fan was spotted holding a poster for Williamson’s recovery. The New Zealand captain was injured while playing in the Indian Premier League 2023 opener match against Chennai and is ruled out from the 16th edition of the cash-rich league. There are reports that he would also likely to miss the ODI World Cup 2023 which will be held in India later this year.

Williamson had sustained an injury to his right knee while attempting a catch and now will require surgery on his injured knee, after scans confirmed he’d ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

A cricket fan was spotted holding a placard for Kane Williamson saying that “Get Well Soon, Kane Mama” and his photo got viral on social space here is the photo:

“Get well soon, Kane Williamson”. A poster in Chepauk. pic.twitter.com/Vn94JrBXSd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 21, 2023

CSK vs SRH

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s impressive 3/22 and Devon Conway’s superb unbeaten fifty (77 off 57) powered Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a clinical seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an IPL 2023 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, here on Friday.

It was CSK’s fourth win in the ongoing season and they are at the third spot in the points table. On the other hand, it was Sunrisers’ fourth loss in six games and they lie at the ninth spot.

SRH didn’t manage to put enough runs on the board in front of CSK’s impressive effort with the ball as they were restricted to 134/7 in 20 overs.











