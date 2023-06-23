Menu
GIA vs UNE Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Fantasy Hints ECS Romania T10 League 2023

 Here is the ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GIA vs UNE Dream11 Team Prediction, GIA vs UNE Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GIA vs UNE Playing 11s ECS Romania T10 League 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Giamata vs UNEFS, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS Romania T10 League 2023.

GIA vs UNE Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know
GIA vs UNE Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Here is the ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GIA vs UNE Dream11 Team Prediction, GIA vs UNE Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GIA vs UNE Playing 11s ECS Romania T10 League 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Giamata vs UNEFS, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS Romania T10 League 2023. GIA vs UNE Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Giamata vs UNEFS, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County at 5.45 PM IST June 23, Friday.

TOSS – The ECS Romania T10 League 2023 toss between  Giamata vs UNEFS will take place at 5.15 PM (IST).

Time – 1:45 AM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

GIA vs UNE Dream11 Team

Dilum Fernando, Sohel Shaikh, Anand Rajshekara(c), Aryan Mohammed, Safeer Muhammad, Haider Ali, Mihnea Pantea, Indunil Perera, Younas Jutt, Pavel Florin, Aamir Ali(vc)

GIA vs UNE Probable Playing XIs

Giamata: Dilum Fernando(C), Sohel Shaikh, Anand Rajshekara, Aryan Mohammed(wk), Chamalka Fernando, Abdus Salam, R Pisal, Safi Ahmad Umair, Janitha Fernando, Dimuth Manohara, Arun Kumar Chandrasekaran

UNEFS: Safeer Muhammad, Haider Ali, Mihnea Pantea, Indunil Perera, Waqas Rana, Kulvinder Singh, Cristian Pantea, Muhammad Yasir, Shahab Alam, Adeel Muhammad, Talha Cheema, Younas Jutt, Pavel Florin, Aamir Ali










