Gianni Infantino Re-Elected as FIFA President at 73rd FIFA Congress

Gianni Infantino Re-Elected as FIFA President at 73rd FIFA Congress. (Image: Twitter-FIFA)

Kigali (Rwanda), March 16: Gianni Infantino was re-elected as the President of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) for another four years at the 73rd FIFA Congress, held here on Thursday.

The 52-year-old Swiss, who succeeded Sepp Blatter in 2016, was elected unopposed in presence of delegates from the 211 member federations.

Gianni Infantino has been elected FIFA President for the 2023-2027 term of office by acclamation.#FIFACongress pic.twitter.com/akzQV0IMNO — FIFA (@FIFAcom) March 16, 2023

“It is an incredible honour and privilege, and a great responsibility. I promise to continue serving FIFA and football around the world,” Infantino said.

“To those that love me, and I know there are many, and those who hate me … I love you all,” he added.

By retaining groups of four teams instead of moving to three, FIFA has created a 104-game schedule that will last nearly six weeks in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The final is scheduled for July 19.

The 16 host cities — 11 in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada — now have 24 extra games to stage on top of the 80 they already had for the inaugural 48-team tournament.

FIFA said the decision followed a “thorough review that considered sporting integrity, player welfare, team travel, commercial and sporting attractiveness, as well as team and fan experience.”

(With Agency Inputs)












