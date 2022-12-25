Arjun Erigaisi has been seeded twelfth within the blitz and D. Harika enjoys the fourth spot amongst girls’s record of seeding for the fast part within the World fast and blitz chess championship that begins in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Monday.

Although Magnus Carlsen is again looking for an eighth gold medal from the championship and searching so as to add to his general assortment of 12 medals since 2012, the big Indian presence provides to the curiosity.

Koneru Humpy, a former champion, and Harika are again to play for India after the Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram, whereas the extremely skilful youngsters Arjun and Nihal Sarin might be anticipated to play above their seedings.

After 13 rounds of fast video games in three days, the two-day 13-round blitz section will open on December 30.

High-five seeds (and Indians):

Open:

Fast: 1. Magnus Carlsen (Nor), 2. Richard Rapport (Rou), 3. Hikaru Nakamura (USA), 4. Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol), 5. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra), 22. Vidit Gujrathi, 26. Surya Shekhar Ganguly, 27. P. Harikrishna, 38. Arjun Erigaisi, 39. Nihal Sarin, 49. S. L. Narayanan, 62. Aravindh Chithambaram, 64. Harsha Bharathakoti, 76. Abhimanyu Puranik, 81. B. Adhiban, 88. Raunak Sadhwani, 100. N. Srinath, 133. V. Pranav, 134. Arjun Kalyan, 143. Sankalp Gupta.

Blitz: 1. Hikaru Nakamura (USA), 2. Fabiano Caruana (USA), 3. Magnus Carlsen (Nor), 4. Yu Yangyi (Chn), 5. Vladislav Artemiev (FIDE), 12. Arjun, 19. Nihal, 24. Vidit, 30. Raunak, 46. Harikrishna, 50. Adhiban, 68. Aravindh, 89. Narayanan, 104. Ganguly, 108. Harsha, 115. Puranik, 127. Srinath, 129. Pranav, 132. Sankalp.

Ladies:

Fast: 1. Alexandra Kosteniuk (FIDE), 2. Kateryna Lagno (FIDE), 3. Tan Zhongyi (Chn), 4. Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE), 5. Nana Dzagnidze (Geo), 6. D. Harika, 7. Ok. Humpy, 32. Tania Sachdev, 36. B. Savitha Shri, 39. Padmini Rout, 52. Divya Despande.

Blitz: 1. Kateryna Lagno (FIDE), 2. Tan Zhongyi, 3. Aleksandra Goryachkina, 4. Humpy, 5. Alexandra Kosteniuk (FIDE), 10. Harika, 27. Divya, 30. Savitha, 32. Tania, 37. Padmini.