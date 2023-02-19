Girl With One Leg Tries Hand At Weightlifting, And This Is What Happens

Home

Iron-Willed Girl: There is so much information out there about motivation, encouragement, and a positive attitude. There are so many stories that tell us how someone overcame the most difficult obstacles to triumph in the end. These instances do strike a chord with us and fill us with hope and kindle a ray of optimism that makes us believe that yes, we can achieve what everybody else believes that we can’t. When the chips are down, that is the best time to test the character, mettle, and mindset of a person.

This is what we are sharing with you here. This remarkable video shows a young girl, with only one leg (perhaps due to amputation) in an indoor place that looks like a gymnasium. She is standing in front of a barbell with two weight plates on each side. She tries to lift up the weight and is able to lift it up to the chin and waits for her breath to get back. And after a few attempts, she lifts the bar.

The video is shared on Twitter by @TopTaIents with the caption, “not letting life keep her down.”

not letting life keep her down pic.twitter.com/xNXBxizC8G — Top Talents (@TopTaIents) February 16, 2023

Even with the massive weight, the way she maintained her balance and posture is a testament to her focus and determination.











