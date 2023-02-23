Home

Australia Announce ODI Squad For India Series: Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Marsh Return

Allrounders Mitch Marsh and Glenn Maxwell have been named to make their international returns in an ODI series in India next month that will give Australia an early look at conditions for their World Cup campaign later this year.

Paceman Jhye Richardson will also make a long-awaited international return, while David Warner, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins – who all this week returned to Australia from the Test tour – have also been named.

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Cummins returned home this week due to what a Cricket Australia spokesperson termed a serious family illness, but is targeting a return ahead of the third Test next week.

Marsh (ankle) and Maxwell (broken leg) have both missed significant time after undergoing surgery during the home summer but are set to feature in the three-match tour with matches in Mumbai, Vizag and Chennai following the ongoing Test campaign.

Both Maxwell, who has been back playing in the Sheffield Shield this week for Victoria, and Marsh, who is expected to make his return in the Marsh One-Day Cup this weekend for Western Australia, will be important cogs for the 50-over World Cup being held in India in October-November this year.

It is one of two bilateral one-day series Australia are set to play in India before the World Cup, with the other in September just prior to the tournament.

“It would be great for Josh to be part of this series but we have taken a conservative view ahead of a very important winter in England of which he will be an integral part,” selection chief George Bailey said.

Cummins will lead the side in just his second series in charge after having the one-day job added to his Test duties last summer following Aaron Finch’s retirement.

