Glenn Maxwell Uncertain For Bangalores Opener Against Mumbai, Josh Hazlewood To Miss Initial Stages

New Delhi: In a latest setback, star batter Glenn Maxwell is doubtful for Bangalore’s opening Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash against Mumbai on April 2 as the Australian is yet to recover fully from a leg injury.
Australia national selector George Bailey said Maxwell, who broke his leg in a freak accident last November, found the comeback to ODI ‘more demanding than he had expected’. The right-hander had also missed Australia’s two ODIs against India earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Maxwell’s national teammate Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the initial stages of IPL 2023. According to a report in cricket.com.au, Hazlewood is, however, hopeful of playing a part in the later stages of the T20 tournament.
The 32-year-old is currently recovering from an Achilles problem which kept him out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India. Hazlewood will consult Cricket Australia’s medical staff before deciding on his participation in the IPL, the report said.