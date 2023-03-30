Glenn Maxwell Uncertain For Bangalores Opener Against Mumbai, Josh Hazlewood To Miss Initial Stages

Home

IPL 2023: Glenn Maxwell Uncertain For Bangalore’s Opener Against Mumbai, Josh Hazlewood To Miss Initial Stages

Glenn Maxwell broke his leg in a freak accident last November. He had also missed Australia’s two ODIs against India earlier this month.



Glenn Maxwell waves to the fans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during Bangalore practice. (Image: RCB/Twitter)

New Delhi: In a latest setback, star batter Glenn Maxwell is doubtful for Bangalore’s opening Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash against Mumbai on April 2 as the Australian is yet to recover fully from a leg injury.

Australia national selector George Bailey said Maxwell, who broke his leg in a freak accident last November, found the comeback to ODI ‘more demanding than he had expected’. The right-hander had also missed Australia’s two ODIs against India earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Maxwell’s national teammate Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the initial stages of IPL 2023. According to a report in cricket.com.au, Hazlewood is, however, hopeful of playing a part in the later stages of the T20 tournament.

The 32-year-old is currently recovering from an Achilles problem which kept him out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India. Hazlewood will consult Cricket Australia’s medical staff before deciding on his participation in the IPL, the report said.











