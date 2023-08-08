Home

Glenn McGrath Believes Jasprit Bumrah’s 11-Month Gap Will Help Him On One Condition

Jasprit Bumrah has been out with a persistent back injury since September 2022.

Jasprit Bumrah has made a comeback.

Former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath believes that Jasprit Bumrah, who is making a comeback after 11 months, will benefit a lot from this break. Bumrah will be a critical member of the Indian team for the ODI World Cup and McGrath was optimistic about Bumrah’s impact and said he will be key for India.

Jasprit Bumrah has been out with a persistent back injury since September 2022. This series of injuries was initiated by a stress fracture in his lower back and this saw him miss the 2022 T20 World Cup and the World Test Championship. He had to undergo surgery in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March 2023.

Following the surgery, Bumrah was advised to commence his rehabilitation six weeks later. There are reports that Bumrah has started bowling at full throttle at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru as part of his rehabilitation regime.

Bumrah is poised to make his return to international cricket as the captain of the Indian team during their upcoming T20I series in Ireland. During a discussion in Chennai, McGrath said that this rest and long layoff could well benefit him and help him regain his physical strength.

“I think he will be fine since he is a quality bowler. The layoff will help him, I think. Fast bowlers need that layoff and time to get the strength back in their bodies. It depends on the work he has done off the field, how his back is and if he has done anything to his action,” McGrath said in Chennai on Monday.

McGrath also said that he will be observing Bumrah closely and will be keen to see his progress after this injury. The former Australian quick said that if Bumrah had put in the hard yards off the field, he can certainly reach his peak once again.

“The effort and energy he puts in takes a toll on the body. If he has put enough work on the field, I can’t see a reason why he cannot go back to being where he previously was,” McGrath added.

India are facing a lot of questions as far as the balance of their ODI side is concerned. While there are doubts over the middle order, there are plenty of spots up for grabs even in the bowling attack. A fit and firing Bumrah will be a huge positive for India as they gear up to host the World Cup later this year.
















