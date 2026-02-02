Hosted at the home of the Official Whiskey of the San Francisco 49ers, this three-day immersive takeover brings together the best of football, entertainment, food, and culture in one unforgettable fan-fest experience – all in support of the ALS Network. By day, Celebration of Champions will feature family-friendly fun, including an outdoor football field overlooking the San Francisco city skyline and Bay Bridge, packed with interactive games, spectator moments, and brand activations, highlighted by a Big Game ticket giveaway in partnership with sports prediction market, Novig. Fans can explore a full Bay Area culinary experience curated by Off The Grid, alongside premium food and beverage offerings from Gold Bar Whiskey, Pacific House Gin, Patrón Tequila and Ghost Energy, throughout the venue. Signature activations include a Kids Zone, robot bartender, immersive photo opportunities, and exclusive local souvenirs. Adding to the star power, attendees can expect appearances from alumni and fan favorites including Tom Rathman, Jeff Garcia, Jesse Sapolu, Dwight Hicks, Merton Hanks, and Eric Wright, highlighted by a special headlining guest appearance from 4 x Champion and Hall-of-Famer, Joe Montana. As the sun sets, Celebration of Champions evolves into a high-energy, 21+ concert venue, showcasing top talent across multiple genres including an opening night party with Shoe Palace and 2 Chainz, as well as appearances on the Main Stage by 50, Mustard, Ty Dolla $ign and other top artists. Designed as the ultimate Big Game Weekend destination for football fans, this one-of-a-kind experience offers the rare combination of interactive sports entertainment, live music, culinary excellence, and premium cocktail culture in the heart of the East Bay. The venue offers convenient on-site parking and is easily accessible via rideshare or by ferry from both San Francisco and Oakland. With limited capacity and a stacked lineup of experiences, Celebration of Champions is set to be one of the most talked-about Big Game Weekend events in Northern California. SOURCE Gold Bar Whiskey Distillery