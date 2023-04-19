Home

Premier Handball League: Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh, Garvit Gujarat Become New PHL Teams

The inaugural season of the Premier Handball League is set to kick off on June 8 and run until June 25, 2023.



Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh and Garvit Gujarat become new PHL teams. (Image: PHL)

Mumbai: With less than two months until the season opener of the inaugural Premier Handball League (PHL), sanctioned by the South Asian Handball Federation and affiliated with the Asian Handball Federation (AHF), two new teams have become part of the PHL journey.

After Maharashtra Ironmen, PHL has announced that Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh and Garvit Gujarat have become the second and third franchisees of the inaugural edition of the league, respectively.

The team from Uttar Pradesh will be owned by the Pavna Group of Industries from Aligarh, headed by Swapnil Jain, who serves as the Managing Director of the entity. On the other hand, Garvit Gujarat is a first-time investment in sports by Garvit Sports Private Limited (GSPL) headed by former India international Roop Kumar Naidu, who serves as the Founder and Director of the organisation.

Naidu’s association with handball dates back to the year 1979, and he was also a part of the first Indian Handball Team to make its debut in an international competition in the same year. During his career between 1979 and 1987, Naidu also went on to represent India at the 1982 Asian Games held in New Delhi.

Post his retirement from professional sports, Naidu has continued contributing to the Indian sporting ecosystem in various capacities. He has been a part of the Selection Committee for Handball as an SAI/Govt Observer from 1990–97 and has also served as a sports administrator for over three decades at SAI, New Delhi.

The inaugural season of the Premier Handball League is set to kick off on June 8 and run until June 25, 2023, which will be broadcast on the Viacom18 network on JioCinema, Sports 18-1 (HD & SD) and Sports 18 Khel.

“Handball is a popular sport, and most schools in India have included it as a part of their sports curriculum. But with time, its popularity has faded. We intend to ensure handball regains its glory, and by joining hands with PHL, we hope to achieve this goal,” said Jain.

Naidu said, “I have been a part of the handball ecosystem of India since the beginning. Handball has been waiting for its moment in the sun for a long time, and the Premier Handball League is that opportunity. Having played the sport at the highest level, it is my opportunity to give back to the sport and help it find its needed recognition.”











