Team India and Gujarat Titans all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the three-game ODI series vs New Zealand.The Indian cricket team have suffered yet another injury blow in the middle of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. After Shubman Gill’s side went 1-0 up in the series with their four-wicket win in the first ODI in Vadodara on Sunday, all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remaining two matches in the series due to ‘discomfort in his lower rib area’. The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed that Sundar will be missing the next two matches and will be replaced by Delhi and Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Ayush Badoni. “India all-rounder Washington Sundar reported an acute onset discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on Sunday. He will undergo further scans, following which the BCCI Medical Team will seek expert opinion. Washington has been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the ODI series,” a BCCI statement read. “The Men’s Selection Committee has named Ayush Badoni as his replacement. Badoni will link up with the squad in Rajkot, the venue for the second ODI,” the statement added.
BADONI ADDED IN TEAM INDIA SQUAD.– Ayush Badoni has replaced Washington Sundar in the ODI squad against New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/XAocppH2lD — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 12, 2026
India’s updated squad for 2nd and 3rd ODIsShubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ayush Badoni (More to come)
