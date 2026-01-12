Home

Sanjiv Goenka is owner of Lucknow Super Giants franchise in IPL. (Source: X)

BADONI ADDED IN TEAM INDIA SQUAD. – Ayush Badoni has replaced Washington Sundar in the ODI squad against New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/XAocppH2lD — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 12, 2026

India’s updated squad for 2nd and 3rd ODIs

The Indian cricket team have suffered yet another injury blow in the middle of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. After Shubman Gill’s side went 1-0 up in the series with their four-wicket win in the first ODI in Vadodara on Sunday, all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remaining two matches in the series due to ‘discomfort in his lower rib area’. The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed that Sundar will be missing the next two matches and will be replaced by Delhi and Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Ayush Badoni. “India all-rounder Washington Sundar reported an acute onset discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on Sunday. He will undergo further scans, following which the BCCI Medical Team will seek expert opinion. Washington has been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the ODI series,” a BCCI statement read. “The Men’s Selection Committee has named Ayush Badoni as his replacement. Badoni will link up with the squad in Rajkot, the venue for the second ODI,” the statement added.Ayush Badoni had been retained for Rs 4 crore by Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2026 season. It is the maiden call-up for Badoni to the Indian cricket team for this ODI series. The 26-year-old all-rounder has been captain of Delhi team as well. He has scored 963 runs in his IPL career in 56 matches and scored six fifties with a strike-rate of 138.56. Badoni has managed to score 693 runs in his List A career in 27 games at an average of 36.47 with a strike-rate of 93.27 with 1 century and 5 fifties. He has also claimed 18 wickets in these List A matches at an average of 29.72. Sundar is the second player to be ruled out of the ODI series for Team India after Badoni’s LSG captain Rishabh Pant. The Delhi wicketkeeper suffered a side strain ahead of the first ODI match in Vadodara and was replaced by Dhruv Jurel in the Indian squad. In the T20I squad, Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma is set to miss the first three games against New Zealand later this month after undergoing surgery for an abdominal issue in Rajkot last week. Both Sundar and Tilak Varma could be doubtful for Team India for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 which gets underway on February 7.Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ayush Badoni