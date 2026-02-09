Home

WATCH: Good news for Team India ahead of Namibia clash in T20 World Cup 2026, star player from Shubman Gills GT has…

Good news for Team India ahead of their second match against Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2026, as their key player is set to join the team.

Washington Sundar is set to return to the Indian team

Why Washington Sundar missed India’s opening game

Washington Sundar’s recovery progress

Team India’s schedule for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Team India will play their second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 against Namibia on Thursday, February 12, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The Indian team had brutally dominated the USA in the opening match and clinched it by 29 runs.However, ahead of the match against Namibia, there’s good news for the Indian team as their star player and one of the greatest all-rounders of all time, Washington Sundar, is all set for his return to the India team.The star all-rounder, Washington Sundar, is currently training at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE). However, he was ruled out due to injury as he suffered a side-strain injury during the first ODI game against the Black Caps. He was named in the Indian World Cup squad for 2026 and the T20I series against New Zealand.Well, the great news is he is recovering, ahead of the second match of the Indian team against Namibia. Washington Sundar was seen gearing himself up at the gym. However, after a major setback, he is in good shape as he was doing a great workout and, more than that, he was spotted bowling during a practice session.However, star Indian all-rounder, Washington Sundar is all set to join team India in Delhi for their upcoming match against Namibia in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Meanwhile, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has already confirmed Washington Sundar’s availability. “Washy [Washington] is joining us in Delhi,”. “He is good, everything is fine.”12 February 2026 – India vs Namibia, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7pm)15 February 2026 – India vs Pakistan, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (7pm)18 February 2026 – India vs Netherlands, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (7pm )

