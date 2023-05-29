Home

IPL 2023 FINAL, CSK vs GT: Google Shares Ahmedabad Weather Meme As Indian Cricket Fans Flood Internet For Real-Time Forecast Of Reserve Day

A single ball wasn’t bowled in the scheduled final between the two sides and now the Reserve Day comes in, hoping for a full 20-over match.

IPL 2023 FINAL, CSK vs GT: Google Shares Ahmedabad Weather Meme As Indian Cricket Fans Flood Internet For Real-Time Forecast Of Reserve Day. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad weather is perhaps the most trending keyword in the internet right now as IPL fans flood google to check real-time updates of the forecast as the 16th final edition of the cash-rich league between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings got postponed to Monday due to heavy rain in the Gujarat city.

Meanwhile, when entirely the whole of India is glued to their mobiles or desktops for the weather updates, Google India have taken note of the trend and have posted a light meme from their official Twitter handle.

them: how many times have you visited this page today? us: yes#CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/m1oWZnOk8P — Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 29, 2023

Here are some of the reactions on the viral post.

Me 10 to 15 times within 5 hours. — Muneer (@lts_muneer) May 29, 2023

Many times — (@lmRatnakar) May 29, 2023

Bahut baar. — Akv307 (@akv307) May 29, 2023

Just 5 minutes ago — Hitarth Chaudhari (@hitarthchaudhry) May 29, 2023

Cricket Fans Have Visited ‘N’ No of Times I Guess — Unknown (@PRAS2322) May 29, 2023

Cut-offs for a rain delay on Reserve Day

In case of a rain delay, the rules for the cut-off time on Reserve Day remain the same as it was for Sunday.

The match will start losing overs from 9:35 pm. From that time onwards, the match will keep getting shorter with the cut-off time for a five-over match being 12:06 am (Tuesday).

If there is additional rain, there will be an opportunity to resolve the outcome with a Super Over. To ensure readiness for this scenario, the outfield and pitch must be prepared no later than 1:20 AM IST.

In case the entire match is washed off, the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match or final.

That means, if the reserved day got washed out then the defending champions Gujarat Titans will retain the IPL title by virtue of topping the league table.















