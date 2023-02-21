GOZ vs SOC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, February 21 Tuesday Injury Updates For Match 86 Gozo vs Southern Crusaders

Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GOZ vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, GOZ vs SOC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GOZ vs SOC Playing 11s FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Gozo vs Southern Crusaders, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Series.
TOSS – The ECS T10 Malta 2023 match toss between Gozo and Southern Crusaders will take place at 5 PM IST
Time – 5.30 PM IST February 21, Tuesday.
Venue: Marsa Sports Club.
GOZ vs SOC Dream11 Team
Bhuwan Aryal, Bibek Basnet, Waseem Abbas, Jerin Jacob(VC), Indika Perera, Heinrich Gericke, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Angelo Delardon, Zeshan Yousaf, Basil George(C), Vidusha Rashmika
GOZ vs SOC Probable Playing XIs
Gozo: Josemon Paulson, Shibin Mathai, Bhuwan Aryal, Bibek Basnet, Waseem Abbas, Jerin Jacob(C), Indika Perera, Darshit Patankar, Senthil Raj, Sandeep Sasikumar, Mohammed Rafeeque
Southern Crusaders: Heinrich Gericke, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Angelo Delardon, Zeshan Yousaf, Basil George(C), Mithila Avishka, Ryan Bastiansz, Gopal Thakur, Affy Khan, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Vidusha Rashmika.