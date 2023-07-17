Home

Watch: Grand Welcome To ‘America’s No. 10’ Lionel Messi by Inter Miami Fans

Lionel Messi, was welcomed by a fully packed Miami crowd at the Fort Lauderdale’s DRV PNK Stadium. The World Cup winner signed a deal with Inter Miami in June.

Inter Miami went all out to give a grand welcome to Messi. (Credits: Instagram)

Major League Soccer has probably had their biggest signing to date with Lionel Messi. The Argentina captain’s entry into Inter Miami was announced in June. Inter Miami had a great celebration planned for their new superstar’s introduction. They welcomed the Qatar World Cup winner to the team in front of a fully packed Miami crowd at Fort Lauderdale’s DRV PNK Stadium. The jersey reveal for “America’s No 10” was followed by the loud roar from the Miami crowd who were excited to have the star player in their team. Messi was greeted by another great of the game and a partial owner of Inter Miami, David Beckham.

Inter Miami’s Grand Welcome For Messi

Inter Miami went all out to give a grand welcome to Messi. The World Cup winner was announced as the “world’s best no. 10” to loud cheers.

Soak it in, Leo Messi. The warmest of welcomes to @InterMiamiCF. pic.twitter.com/STzKSDrBGh — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 17, 2023

The former Barcelona player addressed the crowd that was showering all the love to him and said, “I’m very moved to be here in Miami.” Reciprocating the admiration he was getting, Messi spoke to the crowd in Spanish. He thanked them for the love they have showered on him and said that he will be fully determined to train and win for the club. He said, “I’m anxious to train and compete. Our objective is to be here and win. I’m sure we’re going to have a wonderful experience.”

“Vamos a disfrutar mucho, la vamos a pasar bien y van a pasar cosas lindas.” – Leo Messi pic.twitter.com/zEhzbnugXG — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 17, 2023

Messi’s All Time Records And Accolades

Messi is one of the greatest footballers of all time. The left-footed magician started his career for Barcelona. Messi stacked up records like no other, scoring 672 goals in 778 matches. He was then traded from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in a shocking transfer. The centre-forward proved his mettle once again when he led his national side a World Cup victory, capturing the title that was eluding him for years. Messi is the second-highest goal scorer ever with 807 goals in total. He has won the most Ballon d’Or awards in history with seven of them gracing his shelf.

Messi is one of the most popular sports personalities. The Argentinian signed a deal with David Beckham’s Inter Miami that expires after 2025. The agreement gives Messi $50 to 60 million per year as well as a stake in the franchise. Messi will join Lebron James, Dwayne Wade, Shaquille O’Neal and Dan Marino as one of the greatest players to play for Miami, a city that has a fan base for sports unlike any other. Messi will probably make his debut for the side on Friday against Mexico’s Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.















