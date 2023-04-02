5.1 C
New York

Gregoria Mariska Tunjung Beats PV Sindhu In Straight Sets to Clinch Title

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 11 min.
.


live

Madrid Spain Masters 2023 FINAL, Badminton: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu fell short of the Madrid Spain Masters badminton 2023 women’s singles title following an 8-21, 8-21 loss to Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the final.

LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023 Final: PV Sindhu Face Off Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. (Image: Twitter)



  • 6:06 PM IST


    LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023: That’s it! GAME OVER!! PV Sindhu loses in straight sets to lose the final (21-8, 21-8). Tunjung clinches the Madrid Masters. Absolute shocker from the Indian superstar! This is Tunjung’s first victory over Sindhu in like 8 matches.



  • 5:58 PM IST


    LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023: What a shocker! Sindhu loses 21-8 in the first game and things are not looking bright in the second as well. Currently she is trailing 16-4.



  • 5:46 PM IST


    LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023: Just as we told before, Tunjung is giving some competition and in the first set, the Indonesian lead 11-6. Sindhu with a surprise start so far.



  • 5:40 PM IST


    LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023: THE MATCH FINALLY STARTS! PV Sindhu is trailing in the game in the early stages. 5-3 to the Indonesian Tunjung.



  • 5:28 PM IST


    LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023: In the Men’s Singles Final, Kenta Nishimoto defeated Kanta Tsuneyama. Brilliant comeback from the ace shuttler!



  • 4:49 PM IST


    LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023: With the other matches going on still, we have to wait for sometime more for the big ticket clash in the Women’s category. Stay hooked to india.com sports for all the latest updates of the match.



  • 3:42 PM IST


    LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023: Not much time left before we head towards the final. 4 PM was the tentative time set. It can even start from 4:30 PM. Depending upon the other matches taking place.



  • 2:29 PM IST


    LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023: The Spain Masters which was first started in 2018, didn’t see any Indian winner from either Men’s or Women’s category. It’s down to PV Sindhu to script history in Madrid today.



  • 2:17 PM IST


    LIVE Madrid Spain Masters 2023 FINAL: The women’s final will be the fourth match of the day and it will take place at Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur on Court 1 around about 1 PM Local time and 4-4:30 PM IST.




AS IT HAPPENED | PV Sindhu in Madrid Spain Masters 2023 FINAL Score

Madrid, Spain: Madrid: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu fell short of the Madrid Spain Masters badminton 2023 women’s singles title following an 8-21, 8-21 loss to Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the final, here on Sunday.

For Sindhu, the world No. 11 in the badminton rankings and second seed at the tournament, it was her first final appearance of the year.

Heading into the BWF Super 300 tournament in Madrid, the 27-year old Indian had failed to progress beyond the second stage in any of the BWF World Tour 2023 tournaments she participated in.

Up against world No. 12 Tunjung, who stunned top seed and former Olympic champion Carolina Marin in the semi-finals, Sindhu made a slow start and committed a couple of unforced errors, allowing her opponent the upper hand in the early exchanges.

The 23-year-old Indonesian shuttler, chasing her maiden BWF World Tour title, took full advantage of Sindhu’s lapses and showcased some fantastic badminton of her own to take the opening game with ease.

Once the two players returned to the court for the second game, Tunjung, who has been in a rich vein of form lately, continued to dictate the tempo of the match. She outclassed the Indian badminton player with her fantastic shot selection and clever shuttle placement.

Despite her best efforts, Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, could do little to stop Gregoria Mariska Tunjung’s rampage as the Indonesian sealed the final in just 28 minutes to win her maiden World Tour tournament.

It was Tunjung’s first win over Sindhu in eight head-to-head meetings.




Published Date: April 2, 2023 6:08 PM IST



Updated Date: April 2, 2023 6:08 PM IST







