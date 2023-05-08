GT, CSK Likely to Make Cut; Can KKR, DC, SRH Still Make it?

Home

IPL 2023 Playoff Scenario: GT, CSK Likely to Qualify; Can KKR, DC, SRH Still Make it?

IPL 2023 Playoff Scenario: While GT and CSK look good to make the playoff, the question is – who will be the other two sides?

Delhi: With 52 matches already done and dusted in IPL 2023, we are entering the final stage of the group stage and how incredibly well it is poised. As the race for the playoffs heats up, we will find out who are the frontrunners to make it and will bottom-placed teams like KKR, SRH, and DC still stand a chance. Currently, defending champions Gujarat Titans look to have almost sealed their playoff spot with eight wins from 11 games. In the second spot is Chennai Super Kings with six wins from 11 games. While GT and CSK look good to make the playoff, the question is – who will be the other two sides?

Kolkata Knight Riders: Following their win over SRH in their last game, the Knights have kept their chances alive of making the playoff. But again, for that to happen, they need to win their remaining games. KKR has won four out of 10 games. If they win their remaining games, they will have 16 points which may not be good enough if the other teams end up with 18 points.

Remaining Matches for Kolkata Knight Riders:

May 8: vs Punjab Kings

May 11: vs Rajasthan Royals

May 14: vs Chennai Super Kings

May 20: vs Lucknow Super Giants

Sunrisers Hyderabad: With their final-ball win over Rajasthan, Hyderabad has ensured they are not completely out of the race for the playoff. They are currently behind KKR in the ninth spot. Not only will they have to win all their remaining games, but have to ensure they win big. Even after that they would not be guaranteed a playoff berth if the other teams finish with 18 points.

Remaining matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 13: vs Lucknow Super Giants

May 15: vs Gujarat Titans

May 18: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 21: vs Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals: Just like Hyderabad, Delhi too finds itself languishing at the bottom of the table. And just like Hyderabad, they need to win their remaining games and by big margins to pose a challenge for a playoff spot. In 10 games, the Capitals have won four.

Remaining Matches for Delhi Capitals

May 10: vs Chennai Super Kings

May 13: vs Punjab Kings

May 17: vs Punjab Kings

May 20: vs Chennai Super Kings











