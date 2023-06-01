Home

Guest At This Desi Wedding Choose IPL Final Over Pheras

Weddings and cricket are two pillars of Indian traditions. Agree? But if push comes to shove, which one would you give higher importance to? Guests at a wedding in Jharkhand chose cricket over marriage festivities. A video posted on Instagram captures the moment at a wedding function where guests were more interested in watching the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) than in the celebrations taking place.

The guests were glued to the screen as the thrilling match unfolded. They could not take their eyes off the intense action on the field. The video also shows that the wedding functions were taking place in Hotel Grand Surya, which is located near the Koderma Railway Station in Jharkhand’s Jhumri Telaiya.

The video reaches its climax when Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hits two incredible boundaries on the last two balls, leading his team to a remarkable victory. The guests couldn’t contain their excitement and celebrated wildly at the open-air banquet.

The original video has garnered over 5.57 lakh views and 54,500 likes. The clip demonstrates how cricket holds a special place in Indian culture. It shows how fans can get caught up in the game, even during significant life events like weddings.

People on Instagram have been sharing and commenting on the video, praising the infectious energy and the collective celebration of the wedding guests. Many have highlighted how sports bring people together and create moments of joy and camaraderie. Others expressed how the wedding guests were not very interested in the ceremony itself.

“Dulhan be like itna sajdajne ka kya fayada pura attention toh match legaya (What is the use of dressing up so much when everyone is paying full attention to the match),” wrote one Instagram user.

“Marriage was not more important than Mahi,” quipped another.

“Not even a wedding event can be compared to a cricket match,” a comment read.

The final between MS Dhoni’s men and the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans was watched by a record-breaking 3.2 crore viewers on the JioCinema app alone. This occurred despite the match continuing past midnight due to a spell of rain that delayed CSK’s innings.















