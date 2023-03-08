GUJ-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction Tomorrow Match, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Cricket Tips- Women’s Premier League, Match 6 March 8 Wednesday 7:30 PM IST

Home

GUJ-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s Premier League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Brabourne Stadium 7:30 PM IST March 8, Wednesday

GUJ-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women's Premier League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Playing 11s For Match 6 Brabourne Stadium 7:30 PM IST March 8, Wednesday.

TOSS – The Women’s Premier League match toss between Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Time – 7:30 PM IST, March 8, Wednesday.

Venue: Brabourne Stadium.

GUJ-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine

All-rounders: Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight

Bowlers: Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Megan Schutt

GUJ-W vs RCB-W Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants Women: Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Sushma Verma(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh











