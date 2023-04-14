Home

IPL 2023: Gujarat Cricketer Aarya Desai Joins Kolkata Knight Riders For Remainder Of Season

Kolkata, Apr 13: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday brought Aarya Desai on board for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

Desai, who represents Gujarat in domestic cricket, has played 3 First-Class matches and has 151 runs against his name. The 20-year-old joins KKR for INR 20 Lakh.

Desai had made his first-class debut in January and is yet to play List A or T20 cricket for his state team. The new addition is made as regular skipper Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the entire season.

Aarya Desai – 19 year old left handed batter who opens the inning and bowls Right arm off break. Star for Gujarat in Pre QF of #U25StateATrophy

-100(120) with bat

-4/47 with ball pic.twitter.com/gedpY1hMvP — Varun Giri (@Varungiri0) December 4, 2022

Performance of Aarya Desai (Gujarat) in 2022/23 Men’s U25 State A Trophy 29(27) & 0/8

48(71) & 1/14

17(25) & 0/29

50(55) & 0/35

51(105) & DNB

37(34) & DNB

100(120) & 4/47

100(103) & 2/52 🔥8 Matches, 432 runs, 48X4,6X6 & 7 wickets#CricketTwitter #U25StateATrophy pic.twitter.com/gAeOtxAgAY — Indian Domestic Cricket Forum – IDCF (@IDCForum) December 6, 2022

What a start for Aarya Desai in U25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy – 185(223), 19 fours & 7 sixes vs Chandigarh#CricketTwitter #CKNayudu pic.twitter.com/VwD2sqgivP — Indian Domestic Cricket Forum – IDCF (@IDCForum) January 2, 2023

Tremendous performance by #U25 #team #GCA with outright win over #Railways by 8 wkts to Enter the Finals of Col CK Nayudu Trophy Star Performer for GCA:

Vishal: 3 in 1st & 8 wkts in 2nd inngs

Urvil: 73 runs

Yash: 6 wkts

Aarya Desai-66runs NO in 2nd inngs#Cricket @BCCIdomestic pic.twitter.com/mvDfH4zR7F — Gujarat Cricket Association (Official) (@GCAMotera) March 9, 2023

27 Feb 2022 – Aarya Desai: “I would love to play for KKR.” 14 Apr 2023 – KKR signs Aarya Desai as a replacement player for the rest of the IPL. What a day for the youngster. pic.twitter.com/BsxyL0tf95 — KnightRidersXtra (@KRxtra) April 14, 2023











