Gujarat Cricketer Aarya Desai Joins Kolkata Knight Riders For Remainder Of Season

Kolkata, Apr 13: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday brought Aarya Desai on board for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

Desai, who represents Gujarat in domestic cricket, has played 3 First-Class matches and has 151 runs against his name. The 20-year-old joins KKR for INR 20 Lakh.

Desai had made his first-class debut in January and is yet to play List A or T20 cricket for his state team. The new addition is made as regular skipper Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the entire season.




