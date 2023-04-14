Gujarat Cricketer Aarya Desai Joins Kolkata Knight Riders For Remainder Of Season

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday brought Aarya Desai on board for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.
Desai, who represents Gujarat in domestic cricket, has played 3 First-Class matches and has 151 runs against his name. The 20-year-old joins KKR for INR 20 Lakh.
Desai had made his first-class debut in January and is yet to play List A or T20 cricket for his state team. The new addition is made as regular skipper Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the entire season.
Our new knight Aarya Desai 😯 @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/OuyDSFwkzR
— Priyanka 👑 (@iPriiyanka) April 14, 2023
Aarya Desai – 19 year old left handed batter who opens the inning and bowls Right arm off break.
Star for Gujarat in Pre QF of #U25StateATrophy
-100(120) with bat
-4/47 with ball pic.twitter.com/gedpY1hMvP
— Varun Giri (@Varungiri0) December 4, 2022
Performance of Aarya Desai (Gujarat) in 2022/23 Men’s U25 State A Trophy
29(27) & 0/8
48(71) & 1/14
17(25) & 0/29
50(55) & 0/35
51(105) & DNB
37(34) & DNB
100(120) & 4/47
100(103) & 2/52
🔥8 Matches, 432 runs, 48X4,6X6 & 7 wickets#CricketTwitter #U25StateATrophy pic.twitter.com/gAeOtxAgAY
— Indian Domestic Cricket Forum – IDCF (@IDCForum) December 6, 2022
What a start for Aarya Desai in U25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy – 185(223), 19 fours & 7 sixes vs Chandigarh#CricketTwitter #CKNayudu pic.twitter.com/VwD2sqgivP
— Indian Domestic Cricket Forum – IDCF (@IDCForum) January 2, 2023
Tremendous performance by #U25 #team #GCA with outright win over #Railways by 8 wkts to Enter the Finals of Col CK Nayudu Trophy
Star Performer for GCA:
Vishal: 3 in 1st & 8 wkts in 2nd inngs
Urvil: 73 runs
Yash: 6 wkts
Aarya Desai-66runs NO in 2nd inngs#Cricket @BCCIdomestic pic.twitter.com/mvDfH4zR7F
— Gujarat Cricket Association (Official) (@GCAMotera) March 9, 2023
27 Feb 2022 – Aarya Desai: “I would love to play for KKR.”
14 Apr 2023 – KKR signs Aarya Desai as a replacement player for the rest of the IPL.
What a day for the youngster. pic.twitter.com/BsxyL0tf95
— KnightRidersXtra (@KRxtra) April 14, 2023