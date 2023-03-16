10.7 C
Gujarat Giants Beat Delhi Capitals By 11 Runs

Highlights, DC-W Vs GG-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Gujarat Giants Beat Delhi Capitals By 11 Runs.

AS IT HAPPENED | Delhi Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023

  • 10:38 PM IST


    LIVE DC-W vs GG-W, WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals are all-out on 136 runs!! Gujarat clinch a thriller and they win by 11 runs! DC 136 (18.4)



  • 10:09 PM IST


    LIVE DC-W vs GG-W, WPL 2023: After 13 overs, Delhi Capitals are now at 96/5. They still need 52 runs from 42 balls. DC 96/5 (13)



  • 8:58 PM IST


    LIVE DC-W vs GG-W, WPL 2023: Wolvaardt and Gardner’s handy fifties have taken Gujarat to 147 runs. GG 147/4 (20)



  • 8:46 PM IST


    LIVE DC-W vs GG-W, WPL 2023: 18 overs gone, Gujarat are now at 125/2. GG 125/2



  • 8:20 PM IST


    LIVE DC-W vs GG-W, WPL 2023: OUT!! Jonassen has removed Deol and Ashleigh Gardner joined Wolvaardt. 12 overs gone, Gujarat are now at 64/2. GG 64/2 (12)



  • 8:06 PM IST


    LIVE DC-W vs GG-W, WPL 2023: 9 overs gone, Gujarat Giants are now at 50/1. Deol is playing a fine knock tonight. GG 50/1 (9)



  • 7:52 PM IST


    Live, DC-W Vs GG-W, WPL 2023: Jess Jonaseen comes into the attack and Laura Wolvaardt welcomes her with a boundary. Harleen Deol dances down the ground against Jonassen but didn’t get the required elevation. GG 32/1 (6)



  • 7:45 PM IST


    Live, DC-W Vs GG-W, WPL 2023: Meg Lanning brings in Alice Capsey into the attack. Just a four from Harleen Deol off the Englishwoman in the over. Harleen goes for a biggie two balls later, didn’t get the elevation and luckily the ball lands in front of the fielder. Harleen survives. GG 22/1 (4)



  • 7:41 PM IST


    Live, DC-W Vs GG-W, WPL 2023: Marizanne Kapp continues and Laura Wolvaadrt tames his national teammate with a beautiful cover drive for four. GG 15/1 (3)



  • 7:40 PM IST


    Live, DC-W Vs GG-W, WPL 2023: Radha Yadav comes into attack. Seven runs conceded including a four from Harleen Deol. GG 11/1 (2)







