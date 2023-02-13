7.7 C
Gujarat Giants Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: Garner, Mooney, Dottin Headline GG Squad

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 11 min.


live

HIGHLIGHTS | Gujarat Giants Full Squad, WPL Auction: With Mithali Raj as mentor and advisor, Rachael Haynes as head coach, Gujarat Giants are expected to make a tough squad.

HIGHLIGHTS | Gujarat Giants Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023

Gujarat Giants put in a compact squad with Australians Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner headlining the team after the first-ever WPL auction in Mumbai on Monday. With Mithali Raj as mentor and Rachael Haynes as head coach, GG have maintained a quite balance of experience and youth in their squad. The top Indian internationals in the squad are Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana along with some exciting local domestic talents.

Squad: Ashleigh Gardner (Rs 3.4 crore), Beth Mooney (Rs 2.2 crore), Sophia Dunkley (INR 60 lakh), Annabel Sutherland (INR 70 lakh), Harleen Deol (INR 40 lakh), Deandra Dottin (INR 60 lakh), Sneh Rana (INR 75 lakh), Sabbineni Meghana (INR 30 lakh), Georgia Wareham (INR 75 lakh), Mansi Joshi (INR 30 lakh), Dayalam Hemalatha (INR 30 lakh), Monica Patel (INR 30 lakh), Tanuja Kanwer (INR 50 lakh), Sushma Verma (INR 60 lakh), Hurley Gala (INR 10 lakh), Parunika Sisodia (INR 10 lakh)

While TV channel will live telecast WPL Auction 2023?

Sports 18 Network channels will live telecast WPL Auction from 2:30 PM IST on February 13.

WPL Auction Live Streaming App?

Live Streaming of WPL Auction will be available on the Jio Cinema App.

WPL Auction LIVE Updates: 5 Things To Know

# 448 cricketers will go under the hammer.

# BCCI has set a 12 Crore Purse for each team in the Women’s Premier League.

# Each team can have a minimum 15 or maximum 18 players squad.

# The Maximum Base price of a player will be 50 lakhs and the minimum will be 10 base price will be lakhs.

# A total of 22 matches will be played in this five-team tournament and the entire tournament will be played at two venues in Mumbai, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS




  • 8:25 PM IST


    LIVE | GG Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: Parunika Sisodia goes to Gujarat Giants.



  • 8:21 PM IST


    LIVE | GG Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: Ashwani Kumari gets a bid from, GG join in. GG get Ashwani for RS 35 Lakh.



  • 8:12 PM IST


    LIVE | GG Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: Hurley Gala goes to Gujarat Giants.



  • 8:11 PM IST


    LIVE | GG Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: Gujarat Giants and DC enter bidding war for Sushma Verma. Gujarat take her at Rs 60 lakh.



  • 8:02 PM IST


    LIVE | GG Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: Nooshin Al Khadeer – We spend a lot of time at the domestic level. We realised it was important to pick right international players. The team combination looks good. We are happy with what we have got.



  • 7:29 PM IST


    LIVE | GG Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: Another break of 15 minutes. All teams except UP Warriorz will have to submit 7 players each in order to complete the teams. UP have already bagged 15 players and have just Rs 10 lakhs left.



  • 7:24 PM IST


    LIVE | GG Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: Gujarat Giants and RCB fight for Tauja Kanwar. At Rs 50 lakhs Kanwar goes to Gujarat.



  • 7:19 PM IST


    LIVE | GG Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: Gujarat Giants bid for UAE’s Mahika Gaur but cant get her because their limit for overseas players was reached.



  • 7:11 PM IST


    LIVE | GG Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: Gujarat Giants open the bidding for Monika Patel and get her Rs 30 lakh.







Published Date: February 13, 2023 5:00 PM IST



Updated Date: February 13, 2023 9:21 PM IST







