Gujarat Giants Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: Garner, Mooney, Dottin Headline GG Squad

Gujarat Giants put in a compact squad with Australians Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner headlining the team after the first-ever WPL auction in Mumbai on Monday. With Mithali Raj as mentor and Rachael Haynes as head coach, GG have maintained a quite balance of experience and youth in their squad. The top Indian internationals in the squad are Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana along with some exciting local domestic talents.

Squad: Ashleigh Gardner (Rs 3.4 crore), Beth Mooney (Rs 2.2 crore), Sophia Dunkley (INR 60 lakh), Annabel Sutherland (INR 70 lakh), Harleen Deol (INR 40 lakh), Deandra Dottin (INR 60 lakh), Sneh Rana (INR 75 lakh), Sabbineni Meghana (INR 30 lakh), Georgia Wareham (INR 75 lakh), Mansi Joshi (INR 30 lakh), Dayalam Hemalatha (INR 30 lakh), Monica Patel (INR 30 lakh), Tanuja Kanwer (INR 50 lakh), Sushma Verma (INR 60 lakh), Hurley Gala (INR 10 lakh), Parunika Sisodia (INR 10 lakh)

While TV channel will live telecast WPL Auction 2023?

Sports 18 Network channels will live telecast WPL Auction from 2:30 PM IST on February 13.

WPL Auction Live Streaming App?

Live Streaming of WPL Auction will be available on the Jio Cinema App.

WPL Auction LIVE Updates: 5 Things To Know

# 448 cricketers will go under the hammer.

# BCCI has set a 12 Crore Purse for each team in the Women’s Premier League.

# Each team can have a minimum 15 or maximum 18 players squad.

# The Maximum Base price of a player will be 50 lakhs and the minimum will be 10 base price will be lakhs.

# A total of 22 matches will be played in this five-team tournament and the entire tournament will be played at two venues in Mumbai, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.

